Police investigate double killing on Johns Island

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says they found two victims when they responded to a Johns Island homicide.

A Charleston Police incident report states that officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of Bethlehem Court at 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The officers were told that they were investigating a potential homicide, but when they arrived, the incident report says they found two victims.

Police did not indicate the victims’ manner of death.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.