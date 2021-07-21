SC Lottery
Police investigate double killing on Johns Island

A Charleston Police incident report states that officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of...
A Charleston Police incident report states that officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of Bethlehem Court at 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.
By Riley Bean
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 9:53 AM EDT
JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says they found two victims when they responded to a Johns Island homicide.

A Charleston Police incident report states that officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of Bethlehem Court at 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The officers were told that they were investigating a potential homicide, but when they arrived, the incident report says they found two victims.

Police did not indicate the victims’ manner of death.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

