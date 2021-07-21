Police investigate double killing on Johns Island
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 9:53 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says they found two victims when they responded to a Johns Island homicide.
A Charleston Police incident report states that officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of Bethlehem Court at 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.
The officers were told that they were investigating a potential homicide, but when they arrived, the incident report says they found two victims.
Police did not indicate the victims’ manner of death.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
