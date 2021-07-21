SC Lottery
Rain and storm chances stick around over the next few days!

By Chris Holtzman
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A frontal boundary is beginning to dissipate across the area and that means less rainfall over the next couple of days. Despite the front washing out, we still have the chance of a few showers. Overall, there is a much lower chance of rain today compared to recent days. Highs will reach the upper 80s this afternoon. We’ll see more sunshine Thursday but also a slightly better chance of showers and storms by the afternoon. A cold front will approach the area Friday leading to a drop in the rain chances for this weekend. This front will need to be watched over the weekend as it sits to our southeast over the warm Atlantic waters. If the wind scheme becomes more favorable, an area of low pressure could develop by Sunday. The National Hurricane Center puts the odds of tropical development at 20% over the next 5 days. Right now, it appears most likely that anything that develops would stay off of our coastline. We’ll keep you updated!

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. A Few Showers Possible. High 88, Low 74.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 91, Low 75.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 91, Low 75.

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny. Mainly Dry. High 91, Low 74.

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny. Mainly Dry. High 92, Low 74.

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny. Mainly Dry. High 92, Low 75.

