SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

SC hospital provides cancer prevention info for frequent grillers

Roper St. Francis Healthcare has released a statement warning of the potential health risks...
Roper St. Francis Healthcare has released a statement warning of the potential health risks associated with outdoor grilling.
By Riley Bean
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 9:20 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A South Carolina Healthcare provider says people who frequently grill food at high temperatures may be at higher risk for developing certain cancers.

Roper St. Francis Healthcare has released a statement warning of the potential health risks associated with outdoor grilling. Roper’s Dr. Valerie Scott says it is the perfect time to talk about what meats we’re grilling and how we’re grilling them.

Scott says not only are traditional cookout foods such as hamburgers and hot dogs not heart healthy, but cooking meats at high temperatures causes them to produce cancer-causing chemicals.

The two carcinogenic chemicals that have been identified are heterocyclic amines and polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons, the release stated. Scott says these two chemicals are formed when muscle meat is exposed to high temperatures or smoke.

Beef was singled out by Scott as having the greatest potential to form heterocyclic amines and polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons when cooked over high heat. “Both of these are carcinogens and we know over time if you eat a lot of grilled meats, you have a higher instance of cancer,” Scott says.

When people increase the temperature from 390 degrees to 482 degrees, Scott says they increase the production of these carcinogens three-fold.

Scott supplemented her carcinogen warning by recalling how diets heavy with red or processed meat also put people at an increased risk of colorectal cancers. She says this is regardless of the way those foods are cooked.

Scott recommended that people choose to grill other foods such as fish, chicken and vegetables. She said those who “must cook red meat” should “marinate it first with oils and seasonings.” This will reduce the formation of the carcinogenic heterocyclic amines by up to 96 percent.

Precooking meat in the oven or the microwave was also recommended by Scott to reduce the formation of the also carcinogenic polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons. Scott says the polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons are deposited onto the meat by smoke, so the shorter time they are exposed, the less smoky flavor and the less carcinogens.

Finally Scott recommended placing aluminum foil on the grill to help decrease the formation of carcinogens and limiting smoke exposure. She says cleaning the grill and removing the old char also will help.

Scott reiterated in closing to keep the heat as low as possible.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office says an apparent shooting victim was found dead early...
Berkeley Co. deputies investigate after woman found dead outside car
Officials with the North Charleston Police Department say authorities are investigating after a...
Police officers investigating after homicide victim crashes at Bosch plant
Investigators with the North Charleston Police Department said a homicide victim was found at a...
Report: Homicide victim was found at Bosch plant parking lot
Flooding off College Park Road in Berkeley County Monday night left people trapped in their...
Flooding leaves people trapped in homes at College Park neighborhood
Emergency crews say three people were injured Monday night when a deck collapsed at a home on...
3 treated for injuries following Folly Beach deck collapse

Latest News

Mount Pleasant Police confirmed Wednesday morning that a 17-year-old missing girl had been found.
Missing Mount Pleasant teen located, police say
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Shem Creek paid parking up for discussion
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Berkeley Co. schools offering incentives for new bus drivers
Water’s Edge Manager Jeff Deogburn says Water’s Edge owns this parking lot, and they...
Shem Creek paid parking up for discussion