SC reports 462 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, 101 in Lowcountry counties

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 1:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina’s Department of Health and Environmental Control said it has confirmed a total of 714 new and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state.

Wednesday’s report included 462 confirmed and 252 probable cases, along with four confirmed and six probable deaths.

Lowcountry counties accounted for 101 of the newly-confirmed cases. Four of the confirmed deaths were in Lowcountry counties, with two reported in Charleston County and two reported in Colleton County.

The numbers are based on the latest results from 6,593 tests, with an 8.8% positive rate.

Case counts statewide stand at 497,542 confirmed and 107,108 probable.

The confirmed death toll in South Carolina is currently 8,700. There were 1,170 deaths being investigated as probable in terms of COVID-19.

South Carolina has performed more than 8.3 million COVID-19 tests.



