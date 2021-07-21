Shem Creek paid parking up for discussion

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The Town of Mount Pleasant is set to discuss parking requirements and fees implemented at Shem Creek.

Until six weeks ago, a majority of parking on the north side of Shem Creek was free. The north side of the creek is the side that Shrimp Boat Lane meanders down and contains the restaurant Water’s Edge.

Once free, there is a new $20 minimum fee to park in about 100 parking spots maintaining pay-to-park signs. Water’s Edge says all parking fees can be validated for those dinning at their restaurant.

Water’s Edge Manager Jeff Deogburn says Water’s Edge owns this parking lot, and they implemented the paid parking to ensure parking for their guests. He says all other parking fees go to Water’s Edge.

Mount Pleasant Communications Director Martine Wolfe says their legal team is now looking into the parking situation at Shem Creek.

The Planning Commission is set to discuss many of the parking requirements for the Shem Creek area at a meeting 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Wolfe says they are looking at zoning requirements, demand driven parking impacts on surrounding neighborhoods, limited space for new uses and capturing the full parking demand for all.

