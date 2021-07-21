SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Shem Creek paid parking up for discussion

Water’s Edge Manager Jeff Deogburn says Water’s Edge owns this parking lot, and they...
Water’s Edge Manager Jeff Deogburn says Water’s Edge owns this parking lot, and they implemented the paid parking to ensure parking for their guests.(Live 5)
By Danielle Seat and Riley Bean
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 7:28 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The Town of Mount Pleasant is set to discuss parking requirements and fees implemented at Shem Creek.

Until six weeks ago, a majority of parking on the north side of Shem Creek was free. The north side of the creek is the side that Shrimp Boat Lane meanders down and contains the restaurant Water’s Edge.

Once free, there is a new $20 minimum fee to park in about 100 parking spots maintaining pay-to-park signs. Water’s Edge says all parking fees can be validated for those dinning at their restaurant.

Water’s Edge Manager Jeff Deogburn says Water’s Edge owns this parking lot, and they implemented the paid parking to ensure parking for their guests. He says all other parking fees go to Water’s Edge.

Mount Pleasant Communications Director Martine Wolfe says their legal team is now looking into the parking situation at Shem Creek.

The Planning Commission is set to discuss many of the parking requirements for the Shem Creek area at a meeting 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Wolfe says they are looking at zoning requirements, demand driven parking impacts on surrounding neighborhoods, limited space for new uses and capturing the full parking demand for all.

The Planning Commission meeting is set for 5 p.m..

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office says an apparent shooting victim was found dead early...
Berkeley Co. deputies investigate after woman found dead outside car
Officials with the North Charleston Police Department say authorities are investigating after a...
Police officers investigating after homicide victim crashes at Bosch plant
Emergency crews say three people were injured Monday night when a deck collapsed at a home on...
3 treated for injuries following Folly Beach deck collapse
Flooding off College Park Road in Berkeley County Monday night left people trapped in their...
Flooding leaves people trapped in homes at College Park neighborhood
Investigators with the North Charleston Police Department said a homicide victim was found at a...
Report: Homicide victim was found at Bosch plant parking lot

Latest News

Berkeley County School District Director of Transportation Eric Scriven says they are less than...
Berkeley Co. schools offering incentives for new bus drivers
The city plan will be used as a guide for decisions impacting the community for the next...
Charleston city plan raises concerns for Cainhoy growth
Emergency crews say three people were injured Monday night when a deck collapsed at a home on...
3 treated for injuries following Folly Beach deck collapse
The bus company gave Live 5 News Anchor Ann McGill a chance to get behind the wheel to get a...
Ride along as Live 5 learns what it takes to become a school bus driver