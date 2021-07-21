SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Troopers investigate lethal Orangeburg Co. crash

South Carolina Highway Patrol Lance Corporal Nick Pye said the crash happened at 6:54 p.m....
South Carolina Highway Patrol Lance Corporal Nick Pye said the crash happened at 6:54 p.m. Tuesday on Cope Road near SC-70.(AP)
By Riley Bean
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 5:51 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says they are investigating a crash that happened in Orangeburg County and involved a single driver.

South Carolina Highway Patrol Lance Corporal Nick Pye said the crash happened at 6:54 p.m. Tuesday on Cope Road near SC-70.

Pye said the driver was traveling east on Cope Road when they ran off the roadway to the right, over corrected and ultimately ran off the left side of Cope Road. After running off the road, Pye said the driver hit a telephone poll and overturned.

The driver was wearing their seatbelt, but Pye says they became entrapped in the car and died on the scene.

Pye says the crash remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office says an apparent shooting victim was found dead early...
Berkeley Co. deputies investigate after woman found dead outside car
Officials with the North Charleston Police Department say authorities are investigating after a...
Police officers investigating after homicide victim crashes at Bosch plant
Emergency crews say three people were injured Monday night when a deck collapsed at a home on...
3 treated for injuries following Folly Beach deck collapse
Flooding off College Park Road in Berkeley County Monday night left people trapped in their...
Flooding leaves people trapped in homes at College Park neighborhood
Investigators with the North Charleston Police Department said a homicide victim was found at a...
Report: Homicide victim was found at Bosch plant parking lot

Latest News

Berkeley County School District Director of Transportation Eric Scriven says they are less than...
Berkeley Co. schools offering incentives for new bus drivers
The city plan will be used as a guide for decisions impacting the community for the next...
Charleston city plan raises concerns for Cainhoy growth
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
Coronavirus hospitalizations, newly-reported cases climb in North Carolina
The state's new legislative districts are drawn every 10 years after the federal government...
SC lawmakers prepare for ‘dry, dusty, arcane’ redistricting process