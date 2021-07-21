Troopers investigate lethal Orangeburg Co. crash

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says they are investigating a crash that happened in Orangeburg County and involved a single driver.

South Carolina Highway Patrol Lance Corporal Nick Pye said the crash happened at 6:54 p.m. Tuesday on Cope Road near SC-70.

Pye said the driver was traveling east on Cope Road when they ran off the roadway to the right, over corrected and ultimately ran off the left side of Cope Road. After running off the road, Pye said the driver hit a telephone poll and overturned.

The driver was wearing their seatbelt, but Pye says they became entrapped in the car and died on the scene.

Pye says the crash remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

