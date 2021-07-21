SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Unvaccinated doctor sends warning to others after catching delta variant

Dr. Jason Loos, a pathologist at Covenant Health, recently caught the delta variant, a much...
Dr. Jason Loos, a pathologist at Covenant Health, recently caught the delta variant, a much more contagious strain of COVID-19.(KCBD)
By Blair Sabol and Debra Dolan
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD/Gray News) – A doctor in Texas says he regrets his decision to not get vaccinated against COVID-19.

KCBD reports Dr. Jason Loos, a pathologist at Covenant Health, recently caught the delta variant, a much more contagious strain of the virus.

“I’ve never had fever more than a day and a half in my life. I’ve called in sick maybe once in 20 years,” he said.

But after eight days of fever, Loos woke up unable to breathe and had to be taken to the hospital in an ambulance.

That was in late May. He’s still feeling the effects now, a couple of months later, unable to enjoy activities as before or to smell and taste.

“It took me about three weeks to get back to where I could walk up one flight of stairs,” Loos said. “Even today, if you race me in a 100-yard dash, you’d have to pick me up and take me back to the ER.”

Loos says his choice to not get a COVID-19 vaccination was fueled by a combination of apathy and optimism for how well he would manage the virus if infected.

He also said he wanted to save the dose made available to healthcare workers or a more vulnerable person.

“I’ll always say it’s a personal choice, but the right choice is to get vaccinated,” Loos advised.

“This really is a pandemic of the unvaccinated,” said Dr. Brian Schroeder, chief medical officer of Covenant Health Medical Center. “We’re not seeing anyone who has been vaccinated requiring critical care.”

Copyright 2021 KCBD via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office says an apparent shooting victim was found dead early...
Berkeley Co. deputies investigate after woman found dead outside car
Officials with the North Charleston Police Department say authorities are investigating after a...
Police officers investigating after homicide victim crashes at Bosch plant
Investigators with the North Charleston Police Department said a homicide victim was found at a...
Report: Homicide victim was found at Bosch plant parking lot
Flooding off College Park Road in Berkeley County Monday night left people trapped in their...
Flooding leaves people trapped in homes at College Park neighborhood
The woman's body was found early Tuesday morning on Brighton Park Boulevard, Berkeley County...
Coroner identifies woman shot multiple times off Nexton Parkway

Latest News

South Carolina’s Department of Health and Environmental Control said it has confirmed a total...
SC reports 714 new COVID-19 cases, 162 in Lowcountry counties
MUSC Hollings Cancer Center received a grant worth nearly $40,000 following a settlement with...
Cancer Center gets grant after charities fraudulently collected money
Study finds fewer kids got prescriptions during the pandemic.
Fewer children got prescription meds during pandemic
File - In this June 11, 2021 file photo customers wear face masks in an outdoor mall with...
COVID-19 cases in US triple over 2 weeks amid misinformation
Wildfires on the West Coast have led to air quality alerts on part of the East Coast.
Wildfires on the West Coast have led to air quality alerts on parts of the East Coast