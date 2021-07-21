U.S. House member from SC loses appeal over face mask fine

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC/AP) - A Republican U.S. House member from South Carolina is one of three GOP lawmakers who lost appeals of a fine connected with a mask mandate.

U.S. Rep. Ralph Norman, who serves South Carolina’s Fifth Congressional District, was fined $500 back in May for not wearing face coverings on the House floor. U.S. Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and Thomas Massie of Kentucky were also fined.

The Republicans argued in June appeals that the mandate was out of sync with updated federal guidance on face coverings during the COVID-19 pandemic.

After losing his appeal, Norman posted on his Twitter account that House leadership had “a golden opportunity to demonstrate and role model the CDC’s then-current guidance” for people who were fully vaccinated.

“Yet to nobody’s surprise, that opportunity was completely wasted,” Norman wrote. “Americans ought to push back on petty rules that are neither rational nor rooted in science. Especially those that are politically motivated. That’s exactly what I did on the House floor.”

Norman noted that he was fully vaccinated at the time he was fined.

In her appeal, Greene called the fine “arbitrary and capricious.”

The Fifth Congressional District of South Carolina includes portions of the northern counties of the state as well as a few counties in the Midlands.

