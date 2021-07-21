USC’s Harris, Clemson’s Dixon on Walker Award Watch List

DALLAS - The PwC SMU Athletic Forum released today the preseason candidates for the 2021 Doak Walker Award. The Forum annually presents the award to the nation’s top college running back.

The list features 2020 Doak Walker Award finalist Breece Hall from Iowa State. Last season as a sophomore, Hall led the nation in total rushing yards with 1,572 and was a first-team All-America selection. 2019 Doak Walker Award semifinalists Mohammed Ibrahim (Minnesota), Sincere McCormick (UTSA), Isaiah Spiller (Texas A&M) and Kyren Williams (Notre Dame) are all among the list of preseason candidates.

University athletic departments nominate candidates for the award and can continue to do so through October. The complete list of candidates is below.

Tyler Allgeier (So.), BYU

Christian Beal-Smith (Jr.), Wake Forest

Ulysses Bentley, IV (So.), SMU

Jalen Berger (Fr.), Wisconsin

Tank Bigsby (So.), Auburn

Darius Boone (Fr.), Eastern Michigan

Max Borghi (Sr.), Washington State

Kennedy Brooks (Jr.), Oklahoma

Shamari Brooks (Sr.), Tulsa

Jarek Broussard (So.), Colorado

Chase Brown (So.), Illinois

LD Brown (Sr.), Oklahoma State

Leddie Brown (Sr.), West Virginia

Noah Cain (Jr.), Penn State

Mulbah Car (Sr.), Houston

Stephen Carr (Sr.), Indiana

Cameron Carroll (So.), Tulane

Ty Chandler (Sr.), North Carolina

Destin Coates (Jr.), Georgia State

Jashaun Corbin (So.), Florida State

ReMahn Davis (Jr.), Vanderbilt

Lyn-J Dixon (Sr.), Clemson

Mataeo Durant (Sr.), Duke

Jerrion Ealy (Jr.), Ole Miss

Zach Evans (So.), TCU

Tayon Fleet-Davis (Sr.), Maryland

Alex Fontenot (Jr.), Colorado

Jahmyr Gibbs (Fr.), Georgia Tech

Tyler Goodson (Jr.), Iowa

Frank Gore, Jr. (So.), Southern Miss

Eric Gray (Jr.), Oklahoma

Breece Hall (Jr.), Iowa State

Kevin Harris (Jr.), South Carolina

Rahjai Harris (So.), East Carolina

George Holani (So.), Boise State

Mohamed Ibrahim (Sr.), Minnesota

Keaontay Ingram (Sr.), USC

Dillon Johnson (So.), Mississippi State

Austin Jones (Jr.), Stanford

JD King (Sr.), Georgia Southern

Zonovan Knight (Jr.), NC State

Bryant Koback (Jr.), Toledo

Keyvone Lee (So.), Penn State

Kobe Lewis (Jr.), Central Michigan

John Lovett (Sr.), Penn State

Vavae Malepeai (Sr.), USC

Joquavious Marks (So.), Mississippi State

Kevin Marks (Sr.), Buffalo

Jordan Mason (Jr.), Georgia Tech

DeWayne McBride (So.), UAB

Sincere McCormick (Jr.), UTSA

Sean McGew (Sr.), Washington

Jalen Mitchell (Fr.), Louisville

Marcel Murray (Jr.), Arkansas State

Lew Nichols (Fr.), Central Michigan

Camerun Peoples (Jr.), Appalachian State

Cam Porter (So.), Northwestern

D’Vonte Price (Sr.), FIU

Deneric Prince (Jr.), Tulsa

Ronnie Rivers (Sr.), Fresno State

Bijan Robinson (So.), Texas

Brian Robinson, Jr. (Sr.), Alabama

Chris Rodriguez, Jr. (Jr.), Kentucky

Jabari Small (So.), Tennessee

Chris Smith (So.), Louisiana

Trelon Smith (Jr.), Arkansas

Isaiah Spiller (Jr.), Texas A&M

Brock Sturges (Jr.), Texas State

SaRodorick Thompson (Jr.), Texas Tech

Lawrance Toafili (Fr.), Florida State

Chip Trayanum (Fr.), Arizona State

Sean Tucker (So.), Syracuse

Calvin Turner, Jr. (Sr.), Hawaii

Xazavian Valladay (Jr.), Wyoming

Deuce Vaughn (So.), Kansas State

Kimani Vidal (Fr.), Troy

Kenneth Walker, III (Jr.), Michigan State

Harrison Waylee (Fr.), Northern Illinois

Rachaad White (Jr.), Arizona State

Michael Wiley (Jr.), Arizona

Kyren Williams (So.), Notre Dame

Logan Wright (Sr.), Georgia Southern

The PwC SMU Athletic Forum Board of Directors will name ten semifinalists in November, and three finalists, as voted on by the Doak Walker Award National Selection Committee, will be announced in November. The committee will cast a second vote in December to determine the recipient. The National Selection Committee consists of past recipients, former NFL All-Pro and college All-America running backs, media members and selected special representatives.

The recipient of the 2020 Doak Walker Award will be announced live on The Home Depot College Football Awards.

The award is named for SMU’s three-time All-America running back Doak Walker. It is the only major collegiate award that requires all candidates to be in good academic standing and on schedule to graduate within one year of other students of the same classification.