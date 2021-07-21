SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Working Wednesdays: New charter school is hiring teachers

By Ann McGill
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 1:42 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A brand-new free charter high school opens in August and is now looking to fill instructional positions.

Lowcountry Acceleration Academy focuses on providing research-backed strategies for re-engaging and educating students who abandoned their education before high school graduation.

MOBILE USERS: Click here to watch live.

Dr. Jacinta Bryant is the director.  She will talk about the school and the opportunities available to work there.

On the website, current positions include Special Education Content Coach, Career Coach and ESOL Content Coach.

“Lowcountry Acceleration Academy is a place where students who haven’t found success in other settings, can build self-esteem, and work closely with educators to build on their strengths. They emerge not only with a high school diploma, but also a clear sense of purpose.” Bryant said.

Working Wednesdays is a weekly segment that focuses on employment opportunities. You will learn about companies around the Lowcountry, and the current and future positions they have available.

If your business would like to share job information through this format, send an email to amcgill@live5news.com and be sure to put ‘Working Wednesdays’ in the subject line.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office says an apparent shooting victim was found dead early...
Berkeley Co. deputies investigate after woman found dead outside car
Officials with the North Charleston Police Department say authorities are investigating after a...
Police officers investigating after homicide victim crashes at Bosch plant
Investigators with the North Charleston Police Department said a homicide victim was found at a...
Report: Homicide victim was found at Bosch plant parking lot
Flooding off College Park Road in Berkeley County Monday night left people trapped in their...
Flooding leaves people trapped in homes at College Park neighborhood
Emergency crews say three people were injured Monday night when a deck collapsed at a home on...
3 treated for injuries following Folly Beach deck collapse

Latest News

Deputies say Kellett is also being charged with criminal conspiracy for his involvement in...
Charleston Animal Society deploys teams to assist in SC’s largest cruelty bust
The woman's body was found early Tuesday morning on Brighton Park Boulevard, Berkeley County...
Coroner identifies woman found dead off Nexton Parkway
Roper St. Francis Healthcare has released a statement warning of the potential health risks...
SC hospital provides cancer prevention info for frequent grillers
Charleston County Sheriff’s Office Captain Roger Antonio said deputies responded to a shooting...
Deputies: Man shot multiple times in Lincolnville