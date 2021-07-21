Working Wednesdays: New charter school is hiring teachers

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A brand-new free charter high school opens in August and is now looking to fill instructional positions.

Lowcountry Acceleration Academy focuses on providing research-backed strategies for re-engaging and educating students who abandoned their education before high school graduation.

Dr. Jacinta Bryant is the director. She will talk about the school and the opportunities available to work there.

On the website, current positions include Special Education Content Coach, Career Coach and ESOL Content Coach.

“Lowcountry Acceleration Academy is a place where students who haven’t found success in other settings, can build self-esteem, and work closely with educators to build on their strengths. They emerge not only with a high school diploma, but also a clear sense of purpose.” Bryant said.

