Authorities arrest Mt. Pleasant man accusing of having child sexual abuse material

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators have arrested a 59-year-old Mount Pleasant man who is accused of possessing multiple files of child sexual abuse material.

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced the arrest of James Francis Phillips on ten charges connected to the sexual exploitation of minors. Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigators with the Mount Pleasant Police Department made the arrest. He was arrested on Wednesday.

Investigators reported that they received a CyberTipline report that led them to Phillips.

“Investigators state Phillips possessed multiple files of child sexual abuse material,” said officials with the S.C. Attorney General’s Office. “He is charged with ten counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, third degree (§16-15-410), a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment on each count.”

This case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.

Attorney General Wilson stressed all defendants are presumed innocent unless and until they are proven guilty in a court of law.

Investigators with the Attorney General’s Office, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), and the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, all also members of the state’s ICAC Task Force, assisted with the investigation and arrest.

