SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

CARTA bumps up spending for electric buses

By Danielle Seat
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 6:43 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - CARTA is laying out their fiscal needs for 2022, and their plans include an increase in spending to build up their electric bus fleet.

The CARTA budget includes more than $12.8 million from Charleston County, which CARTA Chairman Mike Seekings says is about $2 million more than last year.

Seekings says the additional funds, combined with federal funds, will allow them to build up their electric bus fleet. While they have 6 buses, Seekings says by the end of next year, they hope to have 33.

“Everyday as this area grows, we need to give people options on how to get around,” Seekings said. “Public transportation for those who are transit dependent is their lifeblood. We want to make sure we service that segment of the population. And then give people who do have options, an option that is positive.”

Seekings says each of the buses costs about $700,000.

While CARTA is identifying where to put the charging stations for the battery-powered buses, Seekings says the Half-Cent Sales Tax passed by Charleston County voters is allowing them to fund the necessary changes.

CARTA is set to go before the Charleston County Finance Committee Thursday.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The woman's body was found early Tuesday morning on Brighton Park Boulevard, Berkeley County...
Coroner identifies woman shot multiple times off Nexton Parkway
Lesley Kelley said one of the victims was her son who she identified as Ravin Louis Smalls Jr.
Family pleads for answers in Johns Island double shooting
A lawsuit alleges a sloth at Charleston Sloth and Exotics, LLC, bit a child.
Family sues Lowcountry animal exhibit after sloth bites child
Investigators with the North Charleston Police Department said a homicide victim was found at a...
Report: Homicide victim was found at Bosch plant parking lot
The North Charleston Police Department arrested Chance Gentile on Wednesday. He is charged with...
Investigators make arrest in fatal auto-pedestrian crash in North Charleston

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Crash on Westmoreland Bridge closes one lane
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Crash on I-526 ramp closes westbound lanes
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: CARTA bumps up spending for electric buses
Traffic cameras show the crash has happened on the North Charleston side of the bridge and is...
Crash on Westmoreland Bridge closes one lane