CARTA bumps up spending for electric buses

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - CARTA is laying out their fiscal needs for 2022, and their plans include an increase in spending to build up their electric bus fleet.

The CARTA budget includes more than $12.8 million from Charleston County, which CARTA Chairman Mike Seekings says is about $2 million more than last year.

Seekings says the additional funds, combined with federal funds, will allow them to build up their electric bus fleet. While they have 6 buses, Seekings says by the end of next year, they hope to have 33.

“Everyday as this area grows, we need to give people options on how to get around,” Seekings said. “Public transportation for those who are transit dependent is their lifeblood. We want to make sure we service that segment of the population. And then give people who do have options, an option that is positive.”

Seekings says each of the buses costs about $700,000.

While CARTA is identifying where to put the charging stations for the battery-powered buses, Seekings says the Half-Cent Sales Tax passed by Charleston County voters is allowing them to fund the necessary changes.

CARTA is set to go before the Charleston County Finance Committee Thursday.

