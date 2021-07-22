SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Charleston investment fund manager admits to $20 million securities fraud scheme

Acting U.S. Attorney Rachael A. Honig said Heckler admitted his role in a scheme to...
Acting U.S. Attorney Rachael A. Honig said Heckler admitted his role in a scheme to fraudulently obtain over $20 million from investors through misrepresentations about trading strategy and fund performance.
By Riley Bean
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 5:20 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The United States Attorney’s Office says a South Carolina investment fund manager pleaded guilty to misleading investors out of $20 million.

George Heckler, 64, of Charleston pleaded guilty by videoconference before U.S. District Judge Madeline Cox Arleo to an information charging him with one count of securities fraud, The United States Attorney’s Office for the District of New Jersey said.

Acting U.S. Attorney Rachael A. Honig said Heckler admitted his role in a scheme to fraudulently obtain over $20 million from investors through misrepresentations about trading strategy and fund performance.

According to documents filed in this case and statements made in court Heckler managed, controlled or was involved with multiple investment funds.

From 2014 to 2018, court documents state Heckler misrepresented to investors that he would invest their funds in particular trading strategies. Instead, the Attorney’s Office says he diverted their funds out of two of his funds for purposes inconsistent with trading strategies.

Court records say Heckler also used investors’ funds to cover investment losses suffered by other funds under his management and/or control.

The District Attorney’s Office says Heckler solicited investments from a victim and claimed the investments would be invested in one of his funds that employed a “first loss” trading strategy intended to protect investors from losses.

However, as of December 2013, lawyers say the fund no longer had a brokerage account that was necessary to employ the represented trading strategy. Despite the fund no longer having a brokerage account, in 2014, Heckler represented to the victim that the fund was still engaged in a first loss trading strategy and solicited the victim’s investment in the fund.

In September 2014, The Attorney’s Office says the victim invested approximately $9.1 million in the fund, relying on Heckler’s representation that victim’s money would be invested consistent with the fund’s first loss trading strategy. They say Heckler used $4.6 million of victim’s investment to repay existing investors and the remainder to satisfy other obligations Heckler owed that were unrelated to the fund.

Over the course of the scheme, Heckler sent out statements to investors that misled them into believing the value of their investments was increasing, when, in fact, the value was declining, the District Attorney’s Office said. They say Heckler took approximately $1 million in fees and distributions from the fraudulently obtained investments for his personal use.

The District Attorney’s Office says the securities fraud count carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a $5 million fine. They say the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has filed a civil complaint against Heckler based on the allegations underlying the securities fraud charge.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The woman's body was found early Tuesday morning on Brighton Park Boulevard, Berkeley County...
Coroner identifies woman shot multiple times off Nexton Parkway
Lesley Kelley said one of the victims was her son who she identified as Ravin Louis Smalls Jr.
Family pleads for answers in Johns Island double shooting
A lawsuit alleges a sloth at Charleston Sloth and Exotics, LLC, bit a child.
Family sues Lowcountry animal exhibit after sloth bites child
Investigators with the North Charleston Police Department said a homicide victim was found at a...
Report: Homicide victim was found at Bosch plant parking lot
The North Charleston Police Department arrested Chance Gentile on Wednesday. He is charged with...
Investigators make arrest in fatal auto-pedestrian crash in North Charleston

Latest News

The John McCants Veterans Park is named after the late Goose Creek councilman and veteran.
Goose Creek selling banner spots for veterans at new park
Highway Patrol officials said the driver of a pickup truck was killed after the vehicle crashed...
Driver killed after truck crashes into tree in Colleton County
A preliminary report is giving a closer look at racial disparities in the North Charleston...
North Charleston police racial bias audit finds racial disparities in early report
With just three weeks until some South Carolina students go back to school, one Lowcountry...
SC hospital’s pediatric ICU ‘beyond capacity’ with COVID and ‘winter viruses’