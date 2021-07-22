SC Lottery
Company bringing 40 new jobs to Charleston County with planned expansion

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 3:01 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Your Crawlspace, Inc. is bringing in 40 new jobs to the Charleston County area with a planned expansion.

On Thursday, the company announced plans to expand into the county with a more than $4.6 million investment which would create the new job over the next five years.

Headquartered in Charleston County, YCS is a family-owned company that creates vapor barrier systems that provide a damage-free seal throughout treated areas.

“YCS’ expansion includes the purchasing and upfitting of a new facility at 1056 Hunley Sullivans Road in Awendaw to accommodate the company’s growth,” company officials said. “The new facility will serve as a distribution facility space with additional office space.”

The expansion is expected to be completed by Fall 2021.

“Individuals interested in joining the YCS team should visit the company’s contact webpage,” YCS officials said.

