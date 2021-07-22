SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Coroner identifies victims in double homicide on Johns Island

The Charleston Police Department says they found the victims when they responded to a Johns...
The Charleston Police Department says they found the victims when they responded to a Johns Island homicide.(Storyblocks)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities have identified two victims of a homicide that happened on Johns Island.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office said 24-year-old Ravin Smalls and 24-year-old Taiwan Green both died as a result of a gunshot wound on July 20. The coroner said both died at the scene off of Bethlehem Court.

The Charleston Police Department says they found the victims when they responded to a Johns Island homicide. A Charleston Police incident report states that officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of Bethlehem Court at 11:30 p.m. Tuesday. Police found two men dead on the property.

The family of the man who lives in the home says one of the victims was a family member, adding it was his mother who discovered the victims and called police. The family is pleading with the community to come forward with any information.

Anyone with information can call the Charleston Police Department’s on-duty central detective at 843-743-7200 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The woman's body was found early Tuesday morning on Brighton Park Boulevard, Berkeley County...
Coroner identifies woman shot multiple times off Nexton Parkway
Lesley Kelley said one of the victims was her son who she identified as Ravin Louis Smalls Jr.
Family pleads for answers in Johns Island double shooting
A lawsuit alleges a sloth at Charleston Sloth and Exotics, LLC, bit a child.
Family sues Lowcountry animal exhibit after sloth bites child
The North Charleston Police Department arrested Chance Gentile on Wednesday. He is charged with...
Investigators make arrest in fatal auto-pedestrian crash in North Charleston
With just three weeks until some South Carolina students go back to school, one Lowcountry...
SC hospital’s pediatric ICU ‘beyond capacity’ with COVID and ‘winter viruses’

Latest News

Officials with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office said they have arrested a suspect in...
Deputies make arrest in ‘brutal’ murder case involving woman found shot multiple times off Nexton Parkway
On Thursday, the company announced plans to expand into the county with a more than $4.6...
Company bringing 40 new jobs to Charleston County with planned expansion
South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced the arrest of James Francis Phillips on...
Authorities arrest Mt. Pleasant man accusing of having child sexual abuse material
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Goose Creek selling banner spots for veterans at new park