Coroner identifies victims in double homicide on Johns Island

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities have identified two victims of a homicide that happened on Johns Island.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office said 24-year-old Ravin Smalls and 24-year-old Taiwan Green both died as a result of a gunshot wound on July 20. The coroner said both died at the scene off of Bethlehem Court.

The Charleston Police Department says they found the victims when they responded to a Johns Island homicide. A Charleston Police incident report states that officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of Bethlehem Court at 11:30 p.m. Tuesday. Police found two men dead on the property.

The family of the man who lives in the home says one of the victims was a family member, adding it was his mother who discovered the victims and called police. The family is pleading with the community to come forward with any information.

Anyone with information can call the Charleston Police Department’s on-duty central detective at 843-743-7200 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

