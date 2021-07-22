Crash on I-526 ramp closes westbound lanes

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A crash at the merge between I-526 West and I-26 has closed westbound lanes on I-526.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation says traffic is slow from the site of the crash all the way back to the Rivers Avenue exit.

There is no word on any injuries stemming from the crash or how long it will take to reopen the roadway.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

ACCIDENT: I-526 WB at the I-26 Merge. Traffic is slow backed to Rivers Avenue. Use caution in the area! #chstrfc pic.twitter.com/iYihz9ipWC — JoeyLive5 (@JoeySovine) July 22, 2021

