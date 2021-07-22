SC Lottery
Crash on I-526 ramp closes westbound lanes

By Riley Bean
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 6:24 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A crash at the merge between I-526 West and I-26 has closed westbound lanes on I-526.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation says traffic is slow from the site of the crash all the way back to the Rivers Avenue exit.

There is no word on any injuries stemming from the crash or how long it will take to reopen the roadway.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

