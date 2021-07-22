SC Lottery
Crash on Westmoreland Bridge closes one lane

By Riley Bean and Danielle Seat
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 6:36 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Reports and traffic cameras show a crash on the General William C. Westmoreland Bridge has closed a lane and is backing up traffic on I-526.

Traffic cameras show the crash has happened on the North Charleston side of the bridge and is blocking one westbound lane going into West Ashley.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation says the left lane of I-526 West is closed at Exit 14 towards Leeds Avenue in North Charleston.

There is no word on any injuries stemming from the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

