Crew contains fire at Burton propane farm

BURTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Burton Fire District says they and Beaufort County EMS responded to a report of a shed fire that was endangering propane tanks.

Just after 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Burton firefighters say they responded to a reported fire at the Ferrellgas Propane Farm at 99 Joe Frazier Road.

The fire department released a statement that said the 911 caller from a nearby residence saw the flames “getting bigger and bigger” as they inched toward propane storage.

Burton firefighters say they arrived on scene to find smoke and flames coming from the rear of a shed that was being used as an office. They say it was within feet of both small and large propane tanks, but Burton fire crews quickly got the fire under control.

There were no damages to the tanks, and Burton fire officials say that at no time was there a danger to the public.

Due to the emergency apparatus on the narrow roadway and vehicle safety, the Beaufort County Sherriff’s Office says they closed Joe Frazier Road from Burton Wells Road to Possum Hill Road. Firefighters say traffic was redirected for approximately 45 minutes until emergency crews left the scene.

No injuries were reported and the Burton Fire Department says the fire remains under investigation.

