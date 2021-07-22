Crews respond to early morning Daniel Island fire

DANIEL ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Fire Department says an early morning fire damaged a Daniel Island home.

The fire department says the Charleston County 911 Center received a call at approximately 1:30 a.m. Thursday reporting a house fire on Josiah Street on Daniel Island.

A Facebook post released by the Charleston Fire Department says they, the North Charleston Fire Department, Berkeley County EMS, and Charleston PD were all dispatched to the call.

Firefighters say emergency personnel arrived within five minutes of the time of dispatch and reported smoke venting from the two story, single-family dwelling.

Crews quickly entered the home and extinguished the fire on the first floor while the fire department says additional firefighters searched the home.

The two occupants of the home were uninjured and firefighters say they located one cat and one ferret that survived. Unfortunately, they say one dog and a gecko did not survive.

The Charleston Fire Department says investigators from their Fire Marshal Division responded to investigate the origin, cause, and circumstances of the incident.

Reports say the occupants returned home to discover the fire, notified 911 and a neighbor.

Investigators determined the fire originated within the living room, but the fire department says the cause remains under investigation. Firefighters said the home was equipped with working smoke alarms at the time of the incident.

Early Morning Fire Damages Daniel Island Home July 22, 2021 (Charleston, SC): The Charleston County 911 Center... Posted by Charleston Fire Department on Thursday, July 22, 2021

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.