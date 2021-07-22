Day 3: Trial of UofSC student Samantha Josephson’s accused killer

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The jury plans to hear more from witnesses taking the stand Thursday in day three of the trial of Nathaniel Rowland.

Rowland is accused of kidnapping and killing University of South Carolina student Samantha Josephson in 2019.

Day two of testimony featured six witnesses, including a South Carolina Law Enforcement Division investigator, a turkey hunter who first found Josephson’s body and Rowland’s ex-girlfriend.

Maria Howard said she saw him scrubbing his car with bleach the day after Josephson was abducted.

Howard gave key information about the night Josephson was kidnapped.

Howard says Rowland was supposed to return home that night but he didn’t.

She says when he did show up, she asked where her work visor was. She claimed Rowland said “in the country with blood on it.”

When Howard asked why she said that, she said Rowland told her to mind her business.

She says she noticed blood in the car when Rowland was taking her to work.

Howard says when she got back home Rowland was cleaning the car with bleach.

When asked about the blood in the car and the cleaning, Howard says Rowland told her again to mind her business.

She also talked about using the car to pick up her daughter.

Court will resume at 9:30 Thursday morning.

