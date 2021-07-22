Deputies make arrest in ‘brutal’ murder case involving woman found shot multiple times off Nexton Parkway

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office said they have arrested a suspect in connection to the murder of a woman who was found shot in a vehicle near Nexton Parkway.

Salin Mojica Hernandez, 32, was placed under arrest and charged with Murder in connection to the shooting.

Marie De La Cruz Chavarria, 29, of Ladson, was found dead at the scene Tuesday, according to Coroner George Oliver. Officials with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office said that a preliminary investigation revealed that the victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

Investigators released more information on the incident Thursday afternoon in which they called the incident a “brutal murder” of a woman that occurred on Brighton Park Boulevard in the Nexton community of Berkeley County.

According to the sheriff’s office, detectives and Crime Scene technicians worked around the clock analyzing physical evidence collected at the scene and interviewing numerous individuals.

A report states that preliminary investigations revealed to investigators that the incident was domestic violence related.

“Domestic violence crimes can be some of the most heinous crimes that occur,” Lewis stated. “We urge any victim of domestic violence to please come forward before it’s too late. There are resources that are available.”

On Tuesday, July 20 deputies responded to Brighton Park Boulevard in the Nexton area of Berkeley County in reference to an unresponsive female. Preliminary investigations revealed the victim had suffered multiple gunshot wounds. Chavarria was pronounced deceased on scene.

Hernandez is currently lodged at the Hill-Finklea Detention Center to await a bond hearing that will be held on Friday, July 23 at 8 a.m.

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate.

