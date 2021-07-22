SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Dorchester Co. deputies organize roadside checkpoints

Drivers will be checked for a valid driver’s license, possible impairment, proper child...
Drivers will be checked for a valid driver’s license, possible impairment, proper child restraints when applicable and any other violations that may be visible to deputies, the sheriff’s office said.(KFYR)
By Riley Bean
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office says they will be organizing checkpoints along multiple roads and highways over the weekend.

The Dorchester County Traffic Unit, in conjunction with an organization called Target Zero, says they will be conducting safety checkpoints on Friday.

Authorities say the first checkpoint will start at 7:30 p.m. on Highway 165 at Clubhouse Road.

The second location will be Highway 17A and Clubhouse Road, but the sheriff’s office says that won’t start until 8:45 p.m. Friday.

The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office says they are conducting these checkpoints in response to collisions, citizen traffic complaints and previous enforcement.

Drivers will be checked for a valid driver’s license, possible impairment, proper child restraints when applicable and any other violations that may be visible to deputies, the sheriff’s office said.

Motorists are asked to use caution when traveling in these areas and to be alert for the presence of law enforcement officers.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The woman's body was found early Tuesday morning on Brighton Park Boulevard, Berkeley County...
Coroner identifies woman shot multiple times off Nexton Parkway
Lesley Kelley said one of the victims was her son who she identified as Ravin Louis Smalls Jr.
Family pleads for answers in Johns Island double shooting
A lawsuit alleges a sloth at Charleston Sloth and Exotics, LLC, bit a child.
Family sues Lowcountry animal exhibit after sloth bites child
The North Charleston Police Department arrested Chance Gentile on Wednesday. He is charged with...
Investigators make arrest in fatal auto-pedestrian crash in North Charleston
With just three weeks until some South Carolina students go back to school, one Lowcountry...
SC hospital’s pediatric ICU ‘beyond capacity’ with COVID and ‘winter viruses’

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Goose Creek selling banner spots for veterans at new park
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: SLED investigating death of security employee at Lieber Correctional Institution
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Two early-morning minor earthquakes recorded in Ladson
While CARTA is identifying where to put the charging stations for the battery-powered buses,...
CARTA bumps up spending for electric buses
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: CARTA bumps up spending for electric buses