Dorchester Co. deputies organize roadside checkpoints

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office says they will be organizing checkpoints along multiple roads and highways over the weekend.

The Dorchester County Traffic Unit, in conjunction with an organization called Target Zero, says they will be conducting safety checkpoints on Friday.

Authorities say the first checkpoint will start at 7:30 p.m. on Highway 165 at Clubhouse Road.

The second location will be Highway 17A and Clubhouse Road, but the sheriff’s office says that won’t start until 8:45 p.m. Friday.

The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office says they are conducting these checkpoints in response to collisions, citizen traffic complaints and previous enforcement.

Drivers will be checked for a valid driver’s license, possible impairment, proper child restraints when applicable and any other violations that may be visible to deputies, the sheriff’s office said.

Motorists are asked to use caution when traveling in these areas and to be alert for the presence of law enforcement officers.

