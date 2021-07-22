Driver killed after truck crashes into tree in Colleton County

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Highway Patrol officials said the driver of a pickup truck was killed after the vehicle crashed into a tree in Colleton County Wednesday night.

It happened at 7:25 p.m. on Ritter Road near US-17 Alternate.

Troopers reported that a 2016 Chevy pickup was traveling north when it struck a tree on the roadway, overcorrected, then ran off the roadway and struck another tree.

