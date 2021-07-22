Storms leave streets flooded in W. Ashley; Several lanes on I-526 EB at Glenn McConnell closed
WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the Charleston Police Department said several eastbound lanes of I-526 at Glenn McConnell are closed due to ponding water on the roadway.
In addition, flooded streets have been reported in the West Ashley area as storms slowly make their way through the Lowcountry Thursday afternoon.
Live 5′s photojournalist Landon Boozer was on the corner of Ashley Hall Road and Sandcroft Drive where cars were stalled due to flooded streets.
Meteorologist Stephanie Sine said scattered storms are likely during the late afternoon and could linger a bit into the early evening.
“Any storms could produce frequent lightning and heavy rain,” Sine said. “We should clear out later tonight and become dry by Friday morning.”
The Lowcountry is expected to have a much lower rain chance over the next few days, but plenty of heat with highs in the lower 90s and slightly lower digits expected at the beaches.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.