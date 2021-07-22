Storms leave streets flooded in W. Ashley; Several lanes on I-526 EB at Glenn McConnell closed

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the Charleston Police Department said several eastbound lanes of I-526 at Glenn McConnell are closed due to ponding water on the roadway.

In addition, flooded streets have been reported in the West Ashley area as storms slowly make their way through the Lowcountry Thursday afternoon.

Live 5′s photojournalist Landon Boozer was on the corner of Ashley Hall Road and Sandcroft Drive where cars were stalled due to flooded streets.

Here’s a look at this flooded neighborhood in West Ashley.



This is St Julian Drive and Raoul Wallenberg Blvd. I saw one neighbor actually put out a pool floaty outside of her home and lay on it. Police are blocking off the street now. @Live5News pic.twitter.com/gPyu2jambz — Paola Tristan Arruda (@PaolaTArruda) July 22, 2021

Meteorologist Stephanie Sine said scattered storms are likely during the late afternoon and could linger a bit into the early evening.

“Any storms could produce frequent lightning and heavy rain,” Sine said. “We should clear out later tonight and become dry by Friday morning.”

The Lowcountry is expected to have a much lower rain chance over the next few days, but plenty of heat with highs in the lower 90s and slightly lower digits expected at the beaches.

Roads are getting flooded in West Ashley @Live5News pic.twitter.com/SiFeu8GujX — Kevin Bilodeau (@KevinLive5) July 22, 2021

Ashley Hall Rd pic.twitter.com/NuyXCH280e — R K (@MBStoCHS) July 22, 2021

