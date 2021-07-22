GCSO warning residents of Publix 90th anniversary celebration giveaway scam

GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a scam involving a Publix 90th anniversary celebration giveaway.

According to a Wednesday evening Facebook post. GCSO, this scam and others similar to it has been appearing in residents’ social media inboxes as well as their email inboxes, and they “scam you of your hard earned coins and steal your credentials.”

GCSO added, “Don’t click on the links and please do not share or confirm your information!”

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.