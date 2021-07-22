SC Lottery
GCSO warning residents of Publix 90th anniversary celebration giveaway scam

The store will be open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. (Source: NBC12)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 10:54 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a scam involving a Publix 90th anniversary celebration giveaway.

According to a Wednesday evening Facebook post. GCSO, this scam and others similar to it has been appearing in residents’ social media inboxes as well as their email inboxes, and they “scam you of your hard earned coins and steal your credentials.”

GCSO added, “Don’t click on the links and please do not share or confirm your information!”

