Goose Creek selling banner spots for veterans at new park

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Veterans Park in Goose Creek is under construction, and the city has a way people can help honor loved ones, who are veterans.

The John McCants Veterans Park is named after the late Goose Creek councilman and veteran.

Goose Creek Public Information Officer Frank Johnson says the new park is expected to be finished in the next few months, pending weather and material shipping delays.

It’ll sit off of Highway 52, near the intersection of Anita Drive and Anne Street. It’s about a mile from city hall and the police station.

“As the mayor has said many times, this is a military town,” Johnson said. “It’s played a big part in the history of Goose Creek. Both in the history and present day, and we owe our veterans so much.”

Johnson says the park will include a playground, which is already in place on the property, as well as a walking trail, a dog park, picnic areas, a multi-purpose lawn, a restroom facility and a Veterans Honor Plaza that represents the different branches of the military.

Bricks with names of different veterans are currently being installed in the plaza and Johnson says the city has plans to hang banners on the flag poles at the park during the month of November to honor veterans, coinciding with Veterans Day on November 11.

“We love to honor our veterans,” Johnson said. “This is a pretty cool way to do that, that we think is really going to take off, and we hope it’s going to be the first of many years that we do this.”

Applications are now open for families to purchase a banner and Goose Creek officials say they are partnering with Carolina Signs to create them.

The site says the banners will cost $100, which covers printing and installation costs. It will feature a picture of the veteran it is honoring, along with his or her name, rank, military affiliation, and years of service.

After the month of November ends, Johnson says families will be given the banner as a keepsake.

Johnson says orders for banners will be accepted until August 31st, or until they hit 100 orders. He says if they run out of space for the banners at the John McCants Veteran’s Park, the rest will be hung at city hall. They want to make sure as many Goose Creek veterans as possible are seen and recognized by the community, Johnson says.

