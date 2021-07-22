SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Health officials at Athens Limestone Hospital treat patients who wished they had the COVID vaccine

Health care workers growing frustrated over low vaccine rates, high hospitalization rates
Health care workers growing frustrated over low vaccine rates, high hospitalization rates
By Caroline Klapp
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 11:08 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - “Completely preventable,” that’s what local health care workers are calling deaths from COVID-19 at this point.

A more contagious variant, plus low vaccinations, equals a rise in cases. It’s a simple, but frustrating issue.

For a few months, things quieted down at Athens Limestone Hospital, giving health care workers enough time to catch their breath. But that’s all changing. Wednesday, multiple people came to the hospital suffering from COVID-19.

“I’ve seen more deaths this year than I’ve ever seen in my nursing career. And it don’t get easy. It get’s a little harder every time,” RN Jennifer Risner said.

RN Jennifer Risner treated the first COVID patient to come through the doors at Athens Limestone Hospital in 2020. She says it’s been grueling, and we’re heading down a dangerous path once again.

“We’re seeing a lot of sick people come in and that’s very, very scary for our future,” Risner said.

Her feeling of helplessness is now turning to frustration.

“Have you treated a patient recently who was unvaccinated and wished they had gotten the shot?” I asked.

“Yes more than one,” Risner responded.

And once you’re sick with COVID, a vaccine can’t undo it. Risner says you can get the vaccine once you’re healthy again.

“Maybe in a few months after you recover. If you recover.”

Risner understands it’s a personal choice, but would hate to see a loved one check-in for simply not wanting to get vaccinated.

“I feel like if you put yourself in my shoes, and see what I’ve saw behind the scenes, that I do think that you’d change your mind about being vaccinated,” Risner said.

Dr. Matthew Hanserd, Chief of Staff, with Athens Limestone Hospital is also frustrated.

“The same people that don’t trust medical science, that won’t get the vaccine, that don’t follow recommendations,100 percent of those patients when they get sick come to the hospital and ask for my care,” Dr. Hanserd said.

In this career, she has had to answer incredibly tough questions.

“I had a husband and wife. The wife died. The husband asked me what could I have done for her not to have died. And I told him she could’ve been vaccinated. It’s rare in my line of work that I can give things that are rock solid, but in her case, she’d still be with us,” he said.

Dr. Hanserd urges anyone who has questions about the vaccine to talk to their health care provider.

Doctor, nurse at Athens Limestone Hospital say patients are saying they want the vaccine after its too late

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The woman's body was found early Tuesday morning on Brighton Park Boulevard, Berkeley County...
Coroner identifies woman shot multiple times off Nexton Parkway
Lesley Kelley said one of the victims was her son who she identified as Ravin Louis Smalls Jr.
Family pleads for answers in Johns Island double shooting
A lawsuit alleges a sloth at Charleston Sloth and Exotics, LLC, bit a child.
Family sues Lowcountry animal exhibit after sloth bites child
The North Charleston Police Department arrested Chance Gentile on Wednesday. He is charged with...
Investigators make arrest in fatal auto-pedestrian crash in North Charleston
Investigators with the North Charleston Police Department said a homicide victim was found at a...
Report: Homicide victim was found at Bosch plant parking lot

Latest News

Dorchester County EMS and the Dorchester County Coroner’s Office both responded to the maximum...
SLED investigating death of security employee at Lieber Correctional Institution
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Charleston investment fund manager admits to $20 million securities fraud scheme
The South Carolina Emergency Management Division released a tweet citing the United States...
Two early-morning minor earthquakes recorded in Ladson
Nathaniel Rowland is accused of kidnapping and killing UofSC student Samantha Josephson in 2019.
Day 3: Trial of UofSC student Samantha Josephson’s accused killer
VIDEO: Goose Creek selling banner spots for veterans at new park
VIDEO: Goose Creek selling banner spots for veterans at new park