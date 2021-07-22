Man dies from injures in auto pedestrian crash on Folly Beach

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCSC) - The coroner’s office said a man has died from his injuries stemming from an auto pedestrian crash that happened earlier this month on Folly Beach.

Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said 62-year-old James William Smith Jr. of Inman, SC died at MUSC on Tuesday night.

According to authorities, he died from injuries he sustained in a crash that happened on the night of July 2 on E. Ashley Avenue.

The Folly Beach Police Department is investigating.

