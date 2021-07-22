RiverDogs Even Series, Pummel Pelicans 11-0

Myrtle Beach, SC — The Charleston RiverDogs took over the Minor League Baseball lead in shutouts with an 11-0 blanking of the Myrtle Beach Pelicans at TicketReturn.com Field on Wednesday night. The RiverDogs have held their opponent scoreless 11 times this season, one more than both Hudson Valley and Somerset. The squad is also tied with the Rays High-A affiliate Bowling Green for the most wins in MiLB.

Three pitchers combined to shut down Myrtle Beach (32-36). Jose Lopez made the start and turned in a solid 4.0 innings on the mound. He stranded two runners in scoring position in each of the first two innings and six total runners. Trey Cumbie earned the win by tossing 3.0 innings, allowing just one hit and striking out five. The game was finished by Hector Figueroa who looked sharp retiring all six batters that he faced, striking out three of them.

For a second consecutive night, the RiverDogs (47-19) took the lead in the second inning. Logan Driscoll doubled to right field, moved to third on a wild pitch and scored on an Alexander Ovalles RBI single into shallow right field. Driscoll doubled the lead with a solo home run, his second long ball of the season, in the fourth inning.

The RiverDogs put together the first of two big innings in the fifth to stretch the margin. The stanza began with an Alika Williams double and then two walks from Myrtle Beach starter Jose Miguel Gonzalez. Diego Infante made it a 4-0 game when he lined a two-run double to the gap in left-center that chased Gonzalez from the game. Driscoll greeted new pitcher Jarod Wright with a sacrifice fly to center field to stretch the lead to five runs.

Brett Wisely moved into a tie for the team lead with his eighth home run of the season, a solo shot in the seventh. In the eighth, the game was blown wide open as the RiverDogs sent 11 batters to the plate and scored five more runs. Williams drove in a pair with a double, Wisely added an RBI single, Infante chipped in with a sacrifice fly and Hiott worked a bases loaded walk to increase the margin to 11-0.

The RiverDogs received impressive performances from Driscoll and Wisely at the plate. The catcher, Driscoll, finished 3-3 with a double, home run, two runs batted in, a sacrifice fly and two runs scored. Wisely was 3-4 with a double, home run, two RBI and three runs scored. The 13-hit effort also included multi-hit games from both Williams and Ovalles.

The series moves to game three on Thursday night at 7:05 p.m. The RiverDogs will start RHP Seth Johnson (3-3,3.86) on the mound. The Pelicans will hand the ball to LHP Didier Vargas (3-2, 5.27).