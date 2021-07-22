SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Site of one of SC’s most polluted areas could be made into residential development

On Wednesday, the Environmental Protection Agency posted a public notice informing South...
On Wednesday, the Environmental Protection Agency posted a public notice informing South Carolinians they are planning to remove restrictions that bar residential development on the Macalloy Corporation Superfund Site.(Live 5 News)
By Nick Reagan
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The site of one of South Carolina’s most polluted areas could be developed into a North Charleston neighborhood, apartment complex or some other kind of residential development.

On Wednesday, the Environmental Protection Agency posted a public notice informing South Carolinians they are planning to remove restrictions that bar residential development on the Macalloy Corporation Superfund Site.

The site, located at 1800 Pittsburg Avenue, was officially listed as a Superfund sites in 2000. It was once the site of the Macalloy Corporation, which housed a ferrochromium alloy smelting plant. The plant left behind an environmental disaster with toxic chemicals detected in the land, air and ground water.

“The bulk of that cleanup was finished in 2006,” said Craig Zeller, EPA Remedial Project Manager. “Back in September we took 134 acres off the Superfund list which is called the NPL – the National Priorities List. . . For whatever reason those last six acres are being really stubborn, it still has a little chromium in it.”

The area has since been deemed suitable for industrial use and is home to three different businesses – a paper stock recycler, a liquid sea container business and a container tank cleaning business. However, the land is still mostly empty.

“We were asked by the property owners about the residential use restriction and if it was even necessary,” Zeller said. “We went back and looked at the information. As it turns out, the restriction was overly conservative, and we did not need to put that restriction on there.”

Zeller says the land is perfectly safe for residential use which is why they are opting to remove the restriction. However, there is a public comment period that is open until July 29.

Public comment can be submitted by calling Zeller at (404) 562-8827 or via email at zeller.craig@epa.gov. So far, Zeller says they have received no public comment.

The move would simply free up the land for the option to be rezoned for residential use. North Charleston City Council would still need to approve any zoning changes.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The woman's body was found early Tuesday morning on Brighton Park Boulevard, Berkeley County...
Coroner identifies woman shot multiple times off Nexton Parkway
Lesley Kelley said one of the victims was her son who she identified as Ravin Louis Smalls Jr.
Family pleads for answers in Johns Island double shooting
A lawsuit alleges a sloth at Charleston Sloth and Exotics, LLC, bit a child.
Family sues Lowcountry animal exhibit after sloth bites child
With just three weeks until some South Carolina students go back to school, one Lowcountry...
SC hospital’s pediatric ICU ‘beyond capacity’ with COVID and ‘winter viruses’
The North Charleston Police Department arrested Chance Gentile on Wednesday. He is charged with...
Investigators make arrest in fatal auto-pedestrian crash in North Charleston

Latest News

Live 5′s photojournalist Landon Boozer was on the corner of Ashley Hall Road and Sandcroft...
Storms leave streets flooded in W. Ashley; Several lanes on I-526 EB at Glenn McConnell closed
The coroner’s office said a man has died from his injuries stemming from an auto pedestrian...
Man dies from injures in auto pedestrian crash on Folly Beach
The John McCants Veterans Park is named after the late Goose Creek councilman and veteran.
Goose Creek selling banner spots for veterans at new park
A Charleston Police incident report states that officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of...
Coroner identifies victims in double homicide on Johns Island
Salin Mojica Hernandez, 32, was placed under arrest and charged with Murder in connection to...
Deputies make arrest in ‘brutal’ murder case involving woman found off Nexton Parkway