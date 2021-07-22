SC Lottery
SLED investigating death of security employee at Lieber Correctional Institution

Dorchester County EMS and the Dorchester County Coroner’s Office both responded to the maximum...
Dorchester County EMS and the Dorchester County Coroner's Office both responded to the maximum security prison in Ridgeville on Monday, according to Dorchester County public information officer Tiffany Norton.
By Jared Kofsky
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 11:04 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
RIDGEVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division are looking into a death that occurred at a state prison in Dorchester County on Monday.

“SLED is investigating the death of an individual employed at Lieber Correctional Institution,” SLED spokesperson Tommy Crosby said. “The death does not appear to be suspicious at this time but agents continue to investigate the matter.”

Dorchester County EMS and the Dorchester County Coroner’s Office both responded to the maximum security prison in Ridgeville on Monday, according to Dorchester County public information officer Tiffany Norton.

A spokesperson for security company Allied Universal confirmed that the man who died was one of their employees and that he was on duty at the time.

“It is believed he died of natural causes,” the Allied Universal representative said. “We are deeply saddened about this event and our heart goes out to his family and friends. We are currently investigating this event and working closely with the local police department.”

The name of the employee and an official cause of death have not yet been released.

