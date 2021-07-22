SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

South Carolina reports 929 new COVID-19 cases

South Carolina’s Department of Health and Environmental Control said it has confirmed a total...
South Carolina’s Department of Health and Environmental Control said it has confirmed a total of 929 new cases of COVID-19 in the state.(Live 5 News)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 2:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina’s Department of Health and Environmental Control said it has confirmed a total of 929 new cases of COVID-19 in the state.

Thursday’s report included 474 confirmed and 455 probable cases, along with seven confirmed deaths. The Tri-County accounted for 88 of the newly-confirmed cases.

The numbers are based on the latest results from 6,153 tests, with a 10.8% positive rate.

Case counts statewide stand at 498,054 confirmed and 107,536 probable.

The confirmed death toll in South Carolina is currently 8,708. There were 1,168 deaths being investigated as probable in terms of COVID-19.

South Carolina has performed more than 8.3 million COVID-19 tests.

EDITOR’S NOTE: As DHEC continues to adjust the manner in which they report COVID-19 numbers, we are working to make the numbers as clear as possible. DHEC’s daily total includes both what were formally reported as “confirmed” and “probable” new cases. The confirmed case counts come from PCR test results and probable case counts come from rapid tests. DHEC has previously said it would limit the reporting of deaths to one day per week, although it appears to still report the number of confirmed and probable deaths in its daily reporting. DHEC reports COVID-19 stats two days after they are received. Since the agency does not release numbers on weekends, Monday’s listings include include results from the previous Thursday through Saturday, for example.



Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The woman's body was found early Tuesday morning on Brighton Park Boulevard, Berkeley County...
Coroner identifies woman shot multiple times off Nexton Parkway
Lesley Kelley said one of the victims was her son who she identified as Ravin Louis Smalls Jr.
Family pleads for answers in Johns Island double shooting
A lawsuit alleges a sloth at Charleston Sloth and Exotics, LLC, bit a child.
Family sues Lowcountry animal exhibit after sloth bites child
The North Charleston Police Department arrested Chance Gentile on Wednesday. He is charged with...
Investigators make arrest in fatal auto-pedestrian crash in North Charleston
With just three weeks until some South Carolina students go back to school, one Lowcountry...
SC hospital’s pediatric ICU ‘beyond capacity’ with COVID and ‘winter viruses’

Latest News

Officials with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office said they have arrested a suspect in...
Deputies make arrest in ‘brutal’ murder case involving woman found shot multiple times off Nexton Parkway
The Charleston Police Department says they found the victims when they responded to a Johns...
Coroner identifies victims in double homicide on Johns Island
On Thursday, the company announced plans to expand into the county with a more than $4.6...
Company bringing 40 new jobs to Charleston County with planned expansion
South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced the arrest of James Francis Phillips on...
Authorities arrest Mt. Pleasant man accusing of having child sexual abuse material