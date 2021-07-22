SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

St. Stephen firefighter accused of being on the run for 2018 GA rape

By Jared Kofsky and Carter Coyle
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A Berkeley County firefighter is behind bars in Georgia, accused of raping his ex-wife more than three years ago before going on the run.

St. Stephen’s police and fire chief confirmed that Felix Butler, 39, volunteered for the town’s fire department after the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office in Augusta, G.A. announced that he was wanted on a felony rape charge.

Butler made headlines in 2018 when authorities in Augusta publicized that they were searching for him.

Lee Wadford, the St. Stephen chief, says he didn’t know one of his volunteer firefighters was wanted in Georgia.

Wadford said he first became aware after Butler’s former wife, the alleged victim, came to St. Stephen recently and reported that her ex-husband was hiding in plain sight.

St. Stephen Police then arrested Butler and brought him to the Berkeley County Detention Center, where he was taken into custody by Georgia deputies last week. Butler was also removed from the fire service, Wadford said.

South Carolina law requires background checks for all new firefighters, including volunteers.

When asked how Butler was able to become a volunteer firefighter and stay on the force without anyone knowing that he was wanted, Wadford said that the felony warrant for rape in Georgia did not show up in the background check that was conducted for the fire department.

Wadford declined an on-camera interview, but he said over the phone that this has all come as a shock to him because he worked with Butler “for a while.” When asked how long Butler was with the St. Stephen Fire Department, Wadford said that he was not sure.

He said the department is improving its vetting process for hiring firefighters.

Details of the local arrest, copies of Butler’s background check and volunteer firefighter records have not yet been released.

If you have a tip for Live 5 News Investigates, call 843-402-5678 or send an email to tips@live5news.com.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The woman's body was found early Tuesday morning on Brighton Park Boulevard, Berkeley County...
Coroner identifies woman shot multiple times off Nexton Parkway
Lesley Kelley said one of the victims was her son who she identified as Ravin Louis Smalls Jr.
Family pleads for answers in Johns Island double shooting
A lawsuit alleges a sloth at Charleston Sloth and Exotics, LLC, bit a child.
Family sues Lowcountry animal exhibit after sloth bites child
With just three weeks until some South Carolina students go back to school, one Lowcountry...
SC hospital’s pediatric ICU ‘beyond capacity’ with COVID and ‘winter viruses’
The North Charleston Police Department arrested Chance Gentile on Wednesday. He is charged with...
Investigators make arrest in fatal auto-pedestrian crash in North Charleston

Latest News

Live 5′s photojournalist Landon Boozer was on the corner of Ashley Hall Road and Sandcroft...
Storms leave streets flooded in W. Ashley; Several lanes on I-526 EB at Glenn McConnell closed
Rowland Trial Day 3: Investigators present gruesome evidence from night Samantha Josephson died
Rowland Trial Day 3: Gruesome evidence from night Samantha Josephson died presented
Aerial picture of the the Murdaugh property where Alex Murdaugh, Maggie’s husband and Paul’s...
State authorities release 911 call made by Alex Murdaugh in connection to murder case
VIDEO: St. Stephen firefighter accused of being on the run for 2018 GA rape
VIDEO: St. Stephen firefighter accused of being on the run for 2018 GA rape