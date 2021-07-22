SC Lottery
State authorities release 911 call made by Alex Murdaugh in connection to murder case

By Ray Rivera
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division have released the 911 audio call made by Alex Murdaugh who authorities said found his wife and son’s bodies at their property in Colleton County.

Maggie Murdaugh, 52, and her son, Paul, 22, were found gunned down at their hunting property in the rural Colleton County community of Islandton on June 7. The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene that night after Alex Murdaugh, Maggie’s husband and Paul’s father, discovered them.

In the 911 call, Alex Murdaugh tells emergency responders that he found the bodies on the ground by the kennel,”I’ve been up to it, it’s bad.”

“I’ve been gone, I just came back,” Alex Murdaugh tells the operator. “Neither one of them is moving.”

Murdaugh indicates that he had touched them to see if they were breathing.

“He’s advising that his wife and child were shot,” said an emergency responder who can be heard in the 911 audio tape communicating to another responder.

