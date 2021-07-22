SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

TikTok, White House agree to drop Trump-era lawsuit

The Chinese-based social media app has agreed to drop its lawsuit over former President Donald...
The Chinese-based social media app has agreed to drop its lawsuit over former President Donald Trump’s ban.(Source: CNN)
By CNN
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 10:58 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – TikTok and the United States have agreed to stop fighting for now.

The Chinese-based social media app is dropping its lawsuit over former President Donald Trump’s ban.

Court documents show TikTok and the Biden administration mutually decided the suit should be dismissed.

Earlier, President Joe Biden rescinded Trump’s 2020 executive order targeting the company.

The president replaced the order with one that addresses any apps linked to foreign adversaries, including China.

TikTok is still working with a government committee to address security concerns surrounding the data it has on American users.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The woman's body was found early Tuesday morning on Brighton Park Boulevard, Berkeley County...
Coroner identifies woman shot multiple times off Nexton Parkway
Lesley Kelley said one of the victims was her son who she identified as Ravin Louis Smalls Jr.
Family pleads for answers in Johns Island double shooting
A lawsuit alleges a sloth at Charleston Sloth and Exotics, LLC, bit a child.
Family sues Lowcountry animal exhibit after sloth bites child
The North Charleston Police Department arrested Chance Gentile on Wednesday. He is charged with...
Investigators make arrest in fatal auto-pedestrian crash in North Charleston
Investigators with the North Charleston Police Department said a homicide victim was found at a...
Report: Homicide victim was found at Bosch plant parking lot

Latest News

FILE – This April 4, 2017, file photo shows the entrance to FirstEnergy Corp.'s Davis-Besse...
FirstEnergy facing federal charges in Ohio bribery scheme, fined $230 million
Dorchester County EMS and the Dorchester County Coroner’s Office both responded to the maximum...
SLED investigating death of security employee at Lieber Correctional Institution
President Joe Biden speaks about the COVID-19 vaccination program during an event in the South...
LIVE: White House COVID-19 response team gives briefing
The Missouri woman is urging people to take this pandemic and vaccinations seriously because it...
Woman loses unvaccinated family members to COVID-19, warns others to get immunized