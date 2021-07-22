SC Lottery
Tropical development possible near the Southeast coast this weekend!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
By Joey Sovine
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 9:49 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - One last day of scattered storms before drier weather moves in for the remainder of the week. Have the umbrellas ready to go today! A few showers are possible this morning but the best rain chance will hold off until this afternoon and evening as a cold front dips into our area. Scattered storms are likely during the second half of today. Any storms could produce frequent lightning and heavy rain. Highs today will reach the upper 80s and low 90s.

We’ll be keeping a close eye off the Southeast coast this weekend for the potential of weak tropical development. A trough of low pressure will move off the coast of Georgia Friday teaming up with a frontal boundary to attempt to spawn an area of low pressure. If this occurs, there is a possibility for a tropical depression to form. Any development appears to be weak IF this develops at all. Regardless, it appears that any development would likely meander off our coast this weekend before possibly moving away from the area early next week. It doesn’t appear at this time that we’ll see any impacts from this system. We’ll keep you updated!

TODAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered PM Storms. High 90.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. Mainly Dry. High 91.

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny. Mainly Dry. High 91.

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny. Mainly Dry. High 91.

