Two early-morning minor earthquakes recorded in Ladson
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 10:13 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LADSON, S.C. (WCSC) - The US Geological Survey says Ladson experienced two minor earthquakes Thursday morning.
The South Carolina Emergency Management Division released a tweet citing the United States Geological Survey’s earthquake reports.
The SCEMD says a 1.3 magnitude earthquake was recorded near Ladson at 7:09 a.m. Thursday. Emergency management says the epicenter was 4 km southwest of Ladson.
At 7:18 a.m., the geological survey reported another earthquake, but said this one only came in at 1.09 magnitude on the Richter Scale.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
