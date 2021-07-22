SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Two early-morning minor earthquakes recorded in Ladson

The South Carolina Emergency Management Division released a tweet citing the United States...
The South Carolina Emergency Management Division released a tweet citing the United States Geological Survey’s earthquake reports.(AP)
By Riley Bean
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 10:13 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LADSON, S.C. (WCSC) - The US Geological Survey says Ladson experienced two minor earthquakes Thursday morning.

The South Carolina Emergency Management Division released a tweet citing the United States Geological Survey’s earthquake reports.

The SCEMD says a 1.3 magnitude earthquake was recorded near Ladson at 7:09 a.m. Thursday. Emergency management says the epicenter was 4 km southwest of Ladson.

At 7:18 a.m., the geological survey reported another earthquake, but said this one only came in at 1.09 magnitude on the Richter Scale.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The woman's body was found early Tuesday morning on Brighton Park Boulevard, Berkeley County...
Coroner identifies woman shot multiple times off Nexton Parkway
Lesley Kelley said one of the victims was her son who she identified as Ravin Louis Smalls Jr.
Family pleads for answers in Johns Island double shooting
A lawsuit alleges a sloth at Charleston Sloth and Exotics, LLC, bit a child.
Family sues Lowcountry animal exhibit after sloth bites child
The North Charleston Police Department arrested Chance Gentile on Wednesday. He is charged with...
Investigators make arrest in fatal auto-pedestrian crash in North Charleston
Investigators with the North Charleston Police Department said a homicide victim was found at a...
Report: Homicide victim was found at Bosch plant parking lot

Latest News

VIDEO: Goose Creek selling banner spots for veterans at new park
VIDEO: Goose Creek selling banner spots for veterans at new park
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Crash on Westmoreland Bridge closes one lane
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Crash on I-526 ramp closes westbound lanes
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: CARTA bumps up spending for electric buses