SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Bedding provider brings over 300 jobs to Orangeburg Co.

Daye North America, a subsidiary of Ningbo Daye Garden Machinery Company, announced plans on...
Daye North America, a subsidiary of Ningbo Daye Garden Machinery Company, announced plans on Thursday to expand their operations to Charleston County.(Live 5/File)
By Riley Bean
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A bedding manufacturer and supplier is planning to build a new location in Orangeburg County that will employ over 300 people.

BRN Sleep Products, a Turkish company, is investing $4.3 million to establish operations in Orangeburg County, Governor Henry McMaster said.

The premium bedding supplier says the investment of $4.3 million will create more than 300 new jobs.

The company was founded in Turkey in 2006, and the governors office says they specialize in the manufacturing and assembly of mattresses and bases. A release from McMaster’s office says they also have focuses in marketing, distribution and sale of bed products.

McMaster says the new facility’s location is located at 3771 Cameron Road in Orangeburg. BRN Sleep Products’ new location will house a new product line and increase the company’s capacity to meet growing demand, the governor’s office said.

McMaster encouraged individuals interested in joining the BRN Sleep Products team to email hr@brnbed.com.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development says they have approved job development credits related to the project.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Salin Mojica Hernandez, 32, was placed under arrest and charged with Murder in connection to...
Deputies make arrest in ‘brutal’ murder case involving woman found off Nexton Parkway
A Charleston Police incident report states that officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of...
Coroner identifies victims in double homicide on Johns Island
Live 5′s photojournalist Landon Boozer was on the corner of Ashley Hall Road and Sandcroft...
Storms flood West Ashley neighborhoods, temporarily close lanes on I-526
Charleston Police Department spokesperson Charles Francis says the crash was on Highway 61...
Police investigating deadly three-car crash
Aerial picture of the the Murdaugh property where Alex Murdaugh, Maggie’s husband and Paul’s...
State authorities release 911 call made by Alex Murdaugh in connection to murder case

Latest News

Tyshaun Isiaha James
Police arrest car thief who jumped from moving vehicle
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Reading Partners looking for volunteers this upcoming school year
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Colleton Co. releases back-to-school information
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Charleston’s largest drainage project underway
Avery Clark
Summerville police looking for missing and endangered man