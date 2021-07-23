Bond denied for man accused of killing wife in ‘brutal’ murder near Nexton Parkway

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Bond was denied for a 32-year-old man accused of shooting his wife multiple times near the Nexton Parkway.

Salin Mojica Hernandez was in court on Friday morning facing a murder charge in the killing of his wife, 29-year-old Marie De La Cruz Chavarria.

Detectives in the case said as Chavarria was in her car heading to work Tuesday morning Hernandez followed her in his truck, forced her to stop in the area of Brighton Park Boulevard in the Nexton community, and then shot her in her car.

Recently released arrest affidavits state when the victim got out of her car to escape, she was shot again by the suspect.

An autopsy report states Chavarria was shot a total of six times.

During the investigation into the shooting, deputies found three domestic related incidents between the suspect and the victim dating back to this past April, with the other two reported last year.

According to the sheriff’s office, in the initial interview with Hernandez, the suspect claimed that his wife had left the home and he remained at the house with kids and dropped them off before heading to work. Detectives in the case said tracking information on Hernandez’s car revealed inconsistencies with his story.

In addition, deputies reported locating blood in Hernandez’s vehicle and blood on tennis shoes which were located after emptying a dump trailer’s contents.

The sheriff’s office said they also interviewed witnesses who told them that Hernandez had asked where to buy a gun, and later posted a picture of a gun lying on a table on his Facebook account days before the victim’s death.

