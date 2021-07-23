SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Bond denied for man accused of killing wife in ‘brutal’ murder near Nexton Parkway

By Ray Rivera
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Bond was denied for a 32-year-old man accused of shooting his wife multiple times near the Nexton Parkway.

Salin Mojica Hernandez was in court on Friday morning facing a murder charge in the killing of his wife, 29-year-old Marie De La Cruz Chavarria.

Detectives in the case said as Chavarria was in her car heading to work Tuesday morning Hernandez followed her in his truck, forced her to stop in the area of Brighton Park Boulevard in the Nexton community, and then shot her in her car.

Recently released arrest affidavits state when the victim got out of her car to escape, she was shot again by the suspect.

An autopsy report states Chavarria was shot a total of six times.

During the investigation into the shooting, deputies found three domestic related incidents between the suspect and the victim dating back to this past April, with the other two reported last year.

According to the sheriff’s office, in the initial interview with Hernandez, the suspect claimed that his wife had left the home and he remained at the house with kids and dropped them off before heading to work. Detectives in the case said tracking information on Hernandez’s car revealed inconsistencies with his story.

In addition, deputies reported locating blood in Hernandez’s vehicle and blood on tennis shoes which were located after emptying a dump trailer’s contents.

The sheriff’s office said they also interviewed witnesses who told them that Hernandez had asked where to buy a gun, and later posted a picture of a gun lying on a table on his Facebook account days before the victim’s death.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Salin Mojica Hernandez, 32, was placed under arrest and charged with Murder in connection to...
Deputies make arrest in ‘brutal’ murder case involving woman found off Nexton Parkway
A Charleston Police incident report states that officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of...
Coroner identifies victims in double homicide on Johns Island
Charleston Police Department spokesperson Charles Francis says the crash was on Highway 61...
Police investigating deadly three-car crash
Live 5′s photojournalist Landon Boozer was on the corner of Ashley Hall Road and Sandcroft...
Storms flood West Ashley neighborhoods, temporarily close lanes on I-526
Aerial picture of the the Murdaugh property where Alex Murdaugh, Maggie’s husband and Paul’s...
State authorities release 911 call made by Alex Murdaugh in connection to murder case

Latest News

Drivers who submitted damage claims after they said their vehicles were damaged by flying...
Claims denied for drivers whose vehicles were damaged in I-26 road work zone
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Claims denied for drivers whose vehicles were damaged in I-26 road work zone
The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office arrested 34-year-old John Allen Hilton of North...
Deputies arrest second suspect for Dorchester County murder
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Bond denied for man accused of killing wife in ‘brutal’ murder near Nexton Parkway