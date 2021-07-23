SC Lottery
Claims denied for drivers whose vehicles were damaged in I-26 road work zone

Drivers who submitted damage claims after they said their vehicles were damaged by flying debris due to road work on Interstate 26 have had those claims denied, leaving them to cover the costs themselves.(Gray Media)
By Logan Reigstad
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 3:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) – Drivers who submitted damage claims after they said their vehicles were damaged by flying debris due to road work on Interstate 26 have had those claims denied, leaving them to cover the costs themselves.

Banks Construction is the contractor working on an 11-mile resurfacing project on the interstate between Summerville and Goose Creek. The old asphalt has been milled off, but remnants have been breaking down and sending small pieces of debris into windshields.

A letter sent to multiple drivers who submitted claims said there is, “no evidence to support that Banks was negligent in its performance of the work under the terms of its contract.” It encourages people file a claim with their insurance providers.

Driver Wade Lewis, who caught the damage as it happened on his dash camera, wonders what the point of having the claims process was if the claims were going to be denied.

“I think nobody really wants to take responsibility for it,” he said. “I think it just all comes down to money and they don’t want to pay for the damage to anyone’s vehicle.”

Banks Construction did not respond to a request for comment, while SCDOT said it had no comment.

