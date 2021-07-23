Colleton Co. releases back-to-school information

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Colleton County School District has distributed a release highlighting their plans for their return to face-to-face instruction.

District officials say instruction will begin August 16. In order to make the transition as smooth as possible, the Colleton County School District says they hope returning students keep in mind several COVID-19 mitigation measures they are maintaining.

In their release, the district said that protecting their staff and students while while they make the transition to fully in-person instruction remains their top priority.

In order to keep the school facilities as safe as possible, the district’s release says students and staff members will be allowed to voluntarily wear a mask on district properties and school buses.

The release says the district will encourage employees and students to receive COVID-19 vaccinations while working with regional healthcare providers to schedule vaccine clinics at their facilities.

They say they will also employ desk shields and barriers that will be available for use in all of school facilities.

Additionally, schools and buses will be cleaned daily, disinfected once per week and air purifiers will be placed in all classrooms, the release said.

Students and visitors will undergo temperature checks upon entering district properties and the release says social distancing will be enforced on district properties when possible.

Water fountains will not be in operation on district properties, but the water bottle filler stations placed at schools will still be in use, the district said.

All those interested in registering their children to attend the 2021-2022 school year should visit their zoned school to complete the registration process. The district says parents can find their attendance zone by visiting the Colleton County School District’s website.

In-person instruction in the Colleton County School District will differ by school. The district’s release says the Black Street Early Childhood Center will be holding classes from 7:30 a.m. to 1:55 p.m., while elementary school classes will run from 8:30 a.m. until 2:15 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The district says middle and high schools will both start at 8:30 a.m., but middle schools will finish at 3:15 p.m. and high schools will finish their class say at 3:30 p.m.

The district released a link to their dress code policy as well as a link to their policy on the voluntary wearing of facemasks.

Colleton’s release says students will be issued new district electronic devices upon their return to school, but in order to receive a new district device, the student must return all district electronics previously issued.

Information on bus routes will be released on the Colleton County School District website on August 11.

Finally, the school as scheduled their “Back to School Nights” will be held on the following days:

Colleton County High School: Tuesday, August 10 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Black Street Early Childhood Center: Thursday, August 12 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Elementary Schools: Thursday, August 12 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Colleton County Middle School: Thursday, August 12 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

