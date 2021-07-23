Deputies arrest second suspect for Dorchester County murder

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators have announced that they have arrested a second suspect in connection to a murder that happened at a parking lot in Dorchester County.

The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office arrested 34-year-old John Allen Hilton of North Charleston on Friday afternoon. He was arrested for the murder of Isa Cooper that happened on May 23 in a parking lot in the 8400 block of Dorchester Road.

“Hilton’s co-defendant, Benjamin Davis, was arrested on 3 June and charged with murder,” Lt. Rick Carson said.

Hilton has been charged with murder and he will have a bond hearing on Friday afternoon.

Hilton was arrested with the assistance of the Colleton County Office of South Carolina Probation, Parole and Pardon Services and the Walterboro Police Department.

