Deputies investigating early morning shooting in Burton

Deputies say a shooting in Burton early Friday morning left one man dead and a woman wounded.
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies say a shooting in Burton early Friday morning left one man dead and a woman wounded.

The incident occurred just after 1:30 a.m. on Friday.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a report of a shooting with two victims in the area of Stanley Farms and Lauren Bay roads in Burton.

Deputies say the two victims were transported to the hospital for treatment where 29-year-old Deonne McLendon of Burton later died. The wounded woman was treated and later released, authorities said.

Deputies say the victims were shot near the road and that the subjects responsible fled prior to arrival. They say investigators with the sheriff’s office responded and processed the scene for evidence and continue to interview witnesses.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information on the shooting to contact Sgt. James Tunis at 843-255-3426 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

