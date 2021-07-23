SC Lottery
Gamecocks’ Bosnic to Return to Carolina for 2022 Season

By South Carolina Athletics
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 8:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLUMBIA - University of South Carolina left-handed pitcher Julian Bosnic will return to the Gamecocks for the 2022 season, it was announced this afternoon (July 22) on Bosnic’s Instagram page.

Bosnic, a three-year pitcher for the Gamecocks, was 4-2 with a 2.84 ERA and four saves in 50.2 innings pitched for Carolina this past season. He struck out 78 batters in 50.2 innings pitched and held opponents to a .133 batting average. He set a program record with eight consecutive strikeouts in a win over Dayton (Feb. 21). He earned the win vs. Mercer (March 7), striking out nine in 5.2 innings of work. Bosnic picked up the win against Virginia in the NCAA Regional (June 4) and had seven strikeouts in the SEC Tournament game against Alabama (May 25).

Bosnic was picked in the 16th round of the 2021 MLB Draft by the San Francisco Giants. He was one of eight Gamecocks picked in this year’s draft.

