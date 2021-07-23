Gamecocks picked to finish 6th in SEC East in preseason poll

University of South Carolina senior defensive end Kingsley Enagbare headlines the 2021 preseason All-SEC first-team squad, according to a poll of media covering the annual Media Days in Birmingham, the conference office announced today. Junior running back Kevin Harris was a second-team pick, while senior tight end Nick Muse was a third-team selection.

The media predicted Alabama to win the 2021 SEC Championship, while Georgia was tabbed to win the Eastern Division. The Gamecocks are expected to finish sixth in the East, according to the media.

KINGSLEY ENAGBARE

EDGE | 6-4 | 265 | SR | 3L

Atlanta, Ga.

(Hapeville Charter)

*2021 Rex Enright Defensive Player of the Spring

*2020 First-Team All-SEC (Coaches & Phil Steele)

*2020 Second-Team All-SEC (Associated Press)

*2019 Nutrition Award

A returning all-conference performer, “JJ” had a breakout season in 2020... has shown a knack for getting to the quarterback... naturally instinctive and athletic with an excellent skill set... veteran in the room, is learning how to be a leader and bring the younger guys along with him... was a standout in the spring, earning the Rex Enright Defensive Player of the Spring honors, as selected by the coaches... has appeared in 32 games, making nine starts... owns 17.0 career tackles for loss and 10.5 sacks... named to Athlon magazine’s and Phil Steele’s 2021 preseason All-SEC first team.

KEVIN HARRIS

RB | 5-10 | 220 | JR | 2L

Hinesville, Ga.

(Bradwell Institute)

*2020 First-Team All-SEC (Associated Press)

*2020 Second-Team All-SEC (Coaches & Phil Steele)

*2019-20 SEC First-Year Academic Honor Roll

*2019 Strength & Conditioning Award

Junior running back who took the league by storm in 2020, earning All-SEC accolades after leading the SEC in rushing... has appeared in 16 games over his first two seasons, making 10 starts... has 206 career carries for 1,317 yards, 31st on the school’s all-time list... is the school leader in rushing average per carry at 6.4, among those with at least 1,000 career yards... has 19 rushing touchdowns, tying for 10th on the Gamecocks’ all-time list... is one of only two Gamecocks, along with Mike Davis, to own two carries of 75 yards or longer... owns six 100-yard rushing games in his career, including a pair of 200-yard efforts... in 2020, became the first Gamecock to lead the SEC in rushing yards per game (113.8) while logging the fifth-best single-season rushing total in school history (1,138) despite playing in just 10 games, all starts... notched the 11th 1,000-yard rushing season in school history and the first since Mike Davis in 2013... his 113.8-yard average ranks fifth in school history.

NICK MUSE

TE | 6-5 | 252 | SR | 2L

Belmont, N.C.

(South Point/William & Mary)

*2021 Joe Morrison Co-Offensive Player of the Spring

*2020 SEC Fall Academic Honor Roll

*2019-20 SEC First-Year Academic Honor Roll

Tight end who is taking advantage of the NCAA rule allowing him to return for a fifth season despite never taking a redshirt year... joined the Gamecocks at the start of fall camp in 2019 following a transfer from William & Mary... is the Gamecocks’ top returning receiver and expected to play a significant role in the offense again in 2021... a willing blocker who has shown agility after the catch... sets the tone in the tight end room... coming off an outstanding spring in which he shared Joe Morrison Offensive Player of the Spring honors with Dakereon Joyner... has 47 receptions for 583 yards in two seasons at Carolina and 81 catches for 1,091 yards spanning a four-year career... named to Athlon magazine’s 2021 preseason All-SEC third team and Phil Steele’s preseason All-SEC second team.

2021 PRESEASON MEDIA DAYS ALL-SEC TEAM

OFFENSE

First Team

QB - Matt Corral, Ole Miss

RB - Tank Bigsby, Auburn

RB - Isaiah Spiller, Texas A&M

WR - John Metchie III, Alabama

WR - Treylon Burks, Arkansas

TE - Jalen Wydermyer, Texas A&M

OL - Evan Neal, Alabama

OL - Darian Kinnard, Kentucky

OL - Kenyon Green, Texas A&M

OL - Cade Mays, Tennessee

C - Nick Brahms, Auburn

Second Team

QB - JT Daniels, Georgia

RB - Kevin Harris, South Carolina

RB - Zamir White, Georgia

WR - Kayshon Boutte, LSU

WR - George Pickens, Georgia

TE - Jahleel Billingsley, Alabama

OL - Jamaree Salyer, Georgia

OL - Emil Ekiyor Jr., Alabama

OL - Ed Ingram, LSU

OL - Austin Deculus, LSU

C - Ricky Stromberg, Arkansas

Third Team

QB - Bo Nix, Auburn

RB - Brian Robinson Jr., Alabama

RB - Chris Rodriguez Jr., Kentucky

WR - Ainias Smith, Texas A&M

WR - Jacob Copeland, Florida

TE - Nick Muse, South Carolina

OL - Charles Cross, Mississippi State

OL - Nick Broeker, Ole Miss

OL - Myron Cunningham, Arkansas

OL - Luke Fortner, Kentucky

*C - Michael Maietti, Missouri

*C - Ben Brown, Ole Miss

DEFENSE

First Team

DL - Jordan Davis, Georgia

DL - Phidarian Mathis, Alabama

DL - Kingsley Enagbare, South Carolina

*DL - Zachary Carter, Florida

*DL - DeMarvin Leal, Texas A&M

LB - Henry To’o To’o, Alabama

LB - Christian Harris, Alabama

LB - Will Anderson Jr., Alabama

DB - Derek Stingley, LSU

DB - Josh Jobe, Alabama

DB - Malachi Moore, Alabama

DB - Kaiir Elam, Florida

Second Team

DL - Josh Paschal, Kentucky

DL - LaBryan Ray, Alabama

DL - Ali Gaye, LSU

DL - Trajan Jeffcoat, Missouri

LB - Grant Morgan, Arkansas

LB - Ventrell Miller, Florida

LB - Zakoby McClain, Auburn

DB - Smoke Monday, Auburn

DB - Jordan Battle, Alabama

DB - Jalen Catalon, Arkansas

DB - Elias Ricks, LSU

Third Team

DL - DJ Dale, Alabama

DL - Jayden Peevy, Texas A&M

DL - Travon Walker, Georgia

DL - Derick Hall, Auburn

LB - Owen Pappoe, Auburn

LB - Nakobe Dean, Georgia

LB - Christopher Allen, Alabama

DB - Roger McCreary, Auburn

DB - Lewis Cine, Georgia

DB - Alontae Taylor, Tennessee

DB - Yusuf Corker, Kentucky

SPECIALISTS

First Team

P - Jake Camarda, Georgia

PK - Cade York, LSU

RS - Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss

AP - Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss

Second Team

P - Paxton Brooks, Tennessee

PK - Will Reichard, Alabama

RS - Ainias Smith, Texas A&M

AP - Tank Bigsby, Auburn

Third Team

P - Mac Brown, Ole Miss

PK - Anders Carlson, Auburn

RS - Kearis Jackson, Georgia

AP - Ainias Smith, Texas A&M

* - Indicates a tie

SEC PRESEASON MEDIA POLL

First place votes in ()

EASTERN DIVISION

Georgia (124) 923

Florida (7) 784

Kentucky (2) 624

Missouri 555

Tennessee 362

South Carolina (1) 355

Vanderbilt 149

WESTERN DIVISION

Alabama (130) 932

Texas A&M (1) 760

LSU (1) 633

Ole Miss (1) 529

Auburn 440

Arkansas (1) 241

Mississippi State 217

SEC CHAMPION

Alabama (84) 84

Georgia (45) 45

Ole Miss (1) 1

Texas A&M (1) 1

Florida (1) 1

Kentucky (1) 1

South Carolina (1) 1