Housing wage gap exacerbates homeless problems

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Housing is one of, if not the, most expensive monthly bills the average South Carolinian has to contend with.

Conventional wisdom suggests no more than 30 percent of your income should be dedicated to your rent or mortgage payment. The latest report on homelessness in South Carolina shows that goal is unattainable for many in the state.

Data published in the 2020 South Carolina State of Homelessness Report shows the average wage needed to afford a basic two-bedroom apartment is $17.30 per hour, working full-time. However, the report concludes the average renter makes $13.52 per hour, leaving a $3.78 wage gap.

In the tri-county that gap grows wider.

In Charleston County, the wage gap is $7.01, and in Dorchester County the gap stretches to $10.42, the largest in the state. Berkeley County does slightly better than the state average with a wage gap of $3.68 but still below the average wage needed to live comfortably.

Lowcountry Counties wage gaps:

Dorchester County – $10.42

Beaufort County – $7.64

Charleston - $7.01

Calhoun County - $6.14

Berkeley County – $3.68

Bamberg County – $2.25

Jasper County - $2.04

Orangeburg County – $2.02

Allendale County – $0.72

Colleton County – $0.52

Hampton County – Not enough data

These numbers are indicative of the plight many low-income workers face in finding a place to live. In 2020, the number of people experiencing homelessness reached its highest number since 2016 at 4,268, according to the report.

The report also found a minimum wage employee would have to work 96 hours a week in Charleston County to bridge the wage gap.

