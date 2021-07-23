SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Kayakers rescue fawn found swimming in Lake Superior

By Alissa Pietila and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 9:49 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PICTURED ROCKS NATIONAL LAKESHORE, Mich. (WLUC/Gray News) - A fawn was helped back to shore after a rescue by a group kayaking along Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore on Wednesday.

WLUC reports the group of kayakers was paddling with their Uncle Duckies Paddling Michigan guide, Cole, when they came upon the swimming whitetail deer in Lake Superior.

Video provided by Danyelle Parris shows the group spending quite a bit of time trying to reign in the fawn, who appears to be a strong swimmer, even in the Lake Superior waves.

Thankfully, one of the kayakers, Sydney Scherer, was able to grab the fawn and bring it aboard her kayak.

The group paddled closer to shore, before Scherer let the fawn down into the shallow water to safety.

Parris originally shared the video on TikTok.

Copyright 2021 WLUC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The woman's body was found early Tuesday morning on Brighton Park Boulevard, Berkeley County...
Coroner identifies woman shot multiple times off Nexton Parkway
Lesley Kelley said one of the victims was her son who she identified as Ravin Louis Smalls Jr.
Family pleads for answers in Johns Island double shooting
A lawsuit alleges a sloth at Charleston Sloth and Exotics, LLC, bit a child.
Family sues Lowcountry animal exhibit after sloth bites child
Salin Mojica Hernandez, 32, was placed under arrest and charged with Murder in connection to...
Deputies make arrest in ‘brutal’ murder case involving woman found off Nexton Parkway
With just three weeks until some South Carolina students go back to school, one Lowcountry...
SC hospital’s pediatric ICU ‘beyond capacity’ with COVID and ‘winter viruses’

Latest News

Live 5′s photojournalist Landon Boozer was on the corner of Ashley Hall Road and Sandcroft...
Storms flood West Ashley neighborhoods, temporarily close lanes on I-526
FILE - In this Oct. 8, 2018, file photo, Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh stands before a...
Dems renew questions about FBI background check of Kavanaugh
Attorney General Merrick Garland and the Justice Department are launching gun trafficking...
Garland vows crackdown on gun trafficking as violence surges
A violent crime waving gripping the nation has spawned new federal anti-gun trafficking forces...
Rise in gun violence births new DOJ strike forces