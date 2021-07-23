SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Kidney recipient pushes for new law for living organ donors

Sorenson, and the living organ donor, the morning after kidney surgery in February 2019.
Sorenson, and the living organ donor, the morning after kidney surgery in February 2019.(Kenneth Sorenson)
By Lisa Weismann
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 2:31 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - A Goose Creek man is petitioning state lawmakers to better protect living organ donors.

Kenneth Sorenson received a kidney from a living donor in 2019, after he was a back-up recipient to deceased donors about eight times.  He had never previously met the person who donated a kidney to him.

“I met her the morning after,” Sorenson said. “She is a hero to me.  She donated a kidney to a complete stranger, just because.”

The Living Donor Protection Act was introduced in Congress this past February.  The bill prohibits certain insurance carriers from discriminating against living organ donors.  It would also specify that organ donation surgery entitles employees to medical leave.

“We should remove as many obstacles, as possible,” Sorenson said, adding that he hopes to garner enough support for similar bills to be introduced on a state level.  “It would change someone’s life and save someone’s life.”

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Salin Mojica Hernandez, 32, was placed under arrest and charged with Murder in connection to...
Deputies make arrest in ‘brutal’ murder case involving woman found off Nexton Parkway
A Charleston Police incident report states that officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of...
Coroner identifies victims in double homicide on Johns Island
Live 5′s photojournalist Landon Boozer was on the corner of Ashley Hall Road and Sandcroft...
Storms flood West Ashley neighborhoods, temporarily close lanes on I-526
Charleston Police Department spokesperson Charles Francis says the crash was on Highway 61...
Police investigating deadly three-car crash
Aerial picture of the the Murdaugh property where Alex Murdaugh, Maggie’s husband and Paul’s...
State authorities release 911 call made by Alex Murdaugh in connection to murder case

Latest News

Tyshaun Isiaha James
Police arrest car thief who jumped from moving vehicle
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Reading Partners looking for volunteers this upcoming school year
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Charleston’s largest drainage project underway
Avery Clark
Summerville police looking for missing and endangered man