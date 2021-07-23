SC Lottery
Vehicle crash involving injuries affecting traffic on Highway 17 in Awendaw

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A vehicle crash on Highway 17 in Awendaw is affecting traffic Friday afternoon.

According to officials with the Awendaw McClellanville Fire District, the incident is on Hwy. 17 and Sewee Road where northbound lanes are blocked.

In addition, one southbound lane is closed. The accident involves two vehicles with minor injuries.

