One dead, three injured in multi-vehicle accident in Williamsburg County

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - One person is dead and three other people were injured following a multi-vehicle accident in Williamsburg County Friday afternoon.

It happened at 1 p.m. on S.C. 41 near Red’s Landing Road.

According to Lance Cpl. Nick Pye, the crash involved a 2008 Nissan Sedan and a 1996 Freightliner tractor trailer that were both traveling south on the highway.

Pye said when the sedan attempted to pass the tractor trailer, the sedan sideswiped the tractor which caused the sedan to run off the road.

The tractor trailer was then struck by a 2007 GMC pickup that was traveling south. Troopers said that crash caused the sedan and the GMC pickup to run off the road.

A passenger in the sedan died, while the driver of the vehicle and two other passengers were transported to the hospital.

The drivers of the other vehicles were not injured.

